K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

