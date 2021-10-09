Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,827. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kaman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth about $378,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

