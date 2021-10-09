Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $19.07. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 1,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $777.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

