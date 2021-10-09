Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.67. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.0713 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

