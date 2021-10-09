Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a C$34.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.53.

TSE KEY opened at C$31.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 57.28. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.67.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

