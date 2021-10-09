Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $65,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

