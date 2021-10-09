KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 9,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.