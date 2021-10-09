Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.47

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 1020287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

