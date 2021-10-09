Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.47

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 1020287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
