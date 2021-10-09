Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.