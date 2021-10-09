Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LKFN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

