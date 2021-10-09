Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

CARG opened at $34.69 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 95.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $449,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

