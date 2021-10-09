Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.78. Latch shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 2,064 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Get Latch alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $44,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.