Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $287,612.50 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.98, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,650.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

