Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.66% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $127,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 542.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,556,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 244.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 213,841 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,294 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,043. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.