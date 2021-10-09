Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,557 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $288,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,131,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

