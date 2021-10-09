Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,906. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

