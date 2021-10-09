Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,765 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $36.26 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

