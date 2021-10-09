Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 356.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

