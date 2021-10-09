Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 7,795.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 56.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 454,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,451,000 after buying an additional 373,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Life Storage stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

