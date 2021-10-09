Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1,630.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM opened at $1,099.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.