Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,117 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,370,000 after purchasing an additional 899,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.71 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

