Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,253 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

