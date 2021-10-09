Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amedisys by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

