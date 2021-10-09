Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 42,198 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Polaris worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

PII stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

