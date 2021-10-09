Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 61,608 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.