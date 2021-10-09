Legal & General Group Plc Sells 24,347 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

