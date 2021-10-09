Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,133 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 54.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $112.77 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

