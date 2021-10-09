Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.