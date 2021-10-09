Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 202.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.