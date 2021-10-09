Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $25.29. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 69,802 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.