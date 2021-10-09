Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,341 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $110,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day moving average is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

