Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116,082 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8,180.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,082 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 649,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,266,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

