Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16,389.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216,672 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

IWD opened at $160.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

