Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4,632.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 210,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 155,267 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

