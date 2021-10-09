Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9,923.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,650 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 9,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.