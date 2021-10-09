Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 738,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,746. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $318.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

