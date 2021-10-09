Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

LMNR opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,200.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,637 and have sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

