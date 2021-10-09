Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business, has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its capital position also looks strong. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenue growth is 131.2% and 5.4%, respectively. However, high leverage is a concern. The Delta variant of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the company's margins.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $73.60.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

