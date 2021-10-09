Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Cormark

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.80.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$25.67 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.12.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

