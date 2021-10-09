LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $394.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.62 or 0.00546400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.20 or 0.01087265 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.