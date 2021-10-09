Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of LOOP opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

