LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE:LXU opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $376.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.48. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

LSB Industries shares are set to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,876,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 236,646 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.