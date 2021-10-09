LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €780.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

MC stock opened at €627.70 ($738.47) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €651.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €641.11.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

