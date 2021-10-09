Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

