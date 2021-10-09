M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 50,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 145,471 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

