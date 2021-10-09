Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.