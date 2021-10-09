Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($3.81) Per Share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

