Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $80.79 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

