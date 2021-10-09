Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

