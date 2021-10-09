Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,672 shares of company stock worth $5,460,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Magnite has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

